Police respond to barricaded gunman situation in Detroit

4:02 AM, Jan 22, 2018
There is a barricaded gunman situation ongoing on Detroit's west side.

(WXYZ) Detroit - Police are responding to a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west side.

SWAT teams were called to a home near Freeland and Midland Streets around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

No word on how the situation started or if any evacuations are in place.

