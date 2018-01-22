Police respond to barricaded gunman situation in Detroit

Light Rain
There is a barricaded gunman situation ongoing on Detroit's west side.
(WXYZ) Detroit - Police are responding to a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west side.
SWAT teams were called to a home near Freeland and Midland Streets around 1 a.m. Monday morning.
No word on how the situation started or if any evacuations are in place.
Stay with 7 Action News for more on this developing story.
