PONTIAC, MI (WXYZ) — Pontiac Youth Recreation and Enrichment is back with the 3rd Annual Winter Fest, its signature winter wonderland to start the new year with exciting festivities on the grounds of Pontiac City Hall (47450 Woodward Ave.)

The fun family event is on January 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the free winter activities with their children and neighbors. Guests will enter a glistening landscape surrounded by seasonal decor and nature’s winter embrace. The vibrant event will include fun activities like face painting, music, ice skating, gaming trucks for kids, food trucks, a hot chocolate station, s’mores, a visit from different TV characters, and shopping with local vendors. Join us for this year’s Winter Fest as Pontiac residents create great memories with their families and friends.