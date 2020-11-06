Public invited to free workshop featuring Google, Facebook

WXYZ — COVID-19 has led to changes in the workforce like we have never seen before. That's why experts are teaming up with Eastern Michigan University to offer you free guidance.

The 2020 Digital Marketing Workshop starts Monday, November 9, and runs through Friday, November 13.

This year's theme is New Beginnings.

Professionals from Facebook, Google and beyond will be there to answer your questions virtually.

Topics include marketing, entrepreneurship and public relations.

It's free to register and free to attend. You can find out more here.