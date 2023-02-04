Romeo Winterfest has family-friendly fun on tap this weekend

ROMEO, MICH (WXYZ) — Those looking for outdoor family fun to celebrate winter can head to Winterfest in downtown Romeo from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street from Newberry to Lafayette streets.

Area businesses have snowmen outside for attendees to decide which is the best dressed for a contest.

Runners and walkers can take part in the Romeo Winterfest 5K and Snowman Dash. The start and finish line will be located just north of 32 Mile Road. The Snowman Dash will take off at 9:15 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9:30 a.m. Race proceeds and sponsor fees benefit Romeo High School’s Cross Country program. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/Romeo/RomeoWinterFest5K.

Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available and music lovers can enjoy a variety of groups ranging from Christian to bluegrass to folk and more, performing at River of God Community Church, 230 East St. Clair St., Masonic Lodge located at 231 North Main St., Jayell’s Smokehouse BBQ, 151 South Main St., MJC Marketplace, 220 North Main St., People Driven Credit Union, 141 South Main St. and FAMS Printing & Apparel, 131 South Main St.

Hot chocolate and s’mores and a chili cookoff at the Masonic Lodge, winter themed crafts for kids. Warming stations will also be available to take a break from winter’s chill and area restaurants will have their menus available to enjoy as well.

Other events will include:

• Giant Snowmen Adventure Trail ‘Best Dressed’ contest

• Romeo District Library StoryWalk

• Dancing Snowmen Photobombs.. get a selfie, a photo or get them to do a silly dance.

• Frozen in Time Frames will be all over downtown for silly or creative selfie photos.

• Downtown Scavenger Hunt and Raffle. Self guided word puzzle to solve while exploring downtown. Solve it and enter for a prize.

• Kids crafts and games at River of God Community Church

• Horse-drawn carriage rides

• Ice sculpture show

An extreme cold front that was set to descend over the region Friday should pass in time for Saturday’s events. Accuweather calls for a high temperature of 32 degrees after a wind chill advisory set for Friday could bring temperatures near zero degrees.

For more information and specific times, visit romeowinterfest.com.