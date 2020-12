WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) -- — Warren police are investigating an overnight shooting at a hotel -- in the parking lot of the Hawthorn Suites near Van Dyke and 13 Mile.

A 7 Action News photojournalist at the scene saw a number of bullets casings on the ground and witnessed investigators examining at least two cars.

There's no word right now on whether anyone was hit.

Stay with wxyz.com as this story develops.