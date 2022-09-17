Somerset Collection Studio transforms downtown space to promote Detroit Artists & Designers

TROY, MICH (WXYZ) — Somerset Collection Studio at The Metropolitan Building in Downtown Detroit is opening The Detroit Collection, an innovative shopping experience with products made exclusively by Detroit artists and designers, and features live art installations, launching this week with Luna-TIC.

The mission of The Detroit Collection is to celebrate the art, architecture, actors, authors, and artisans of today and tomorrow that move Detroit forward. Merchandise sold at the studio range from brands including Pingree Detroit, Iconic Detroit, and Detroit Rose, to artwork from Epiphany Glass and Pewabic Pottery. All proceeds from purchases at Somerset Collection Studio benefiting local arts charities.

Somerset Collection Studio will also shine the spotlight on local artists and design talent with periodic appearances from fashion designers, authors, jewelry makers, painters and more. Artist Luna-TIC will kick-off the series starting this week by live painting a mural at the Studio entitled, “Designated Passenger.” Luna-TIC is an artist and designer born and raised in Detroit whose bold and colorful work pulls inspiration from a curation of life experiences, culture and expressionism with an underlying message to “be you not them,” which is a common theme in her art and apparel.

Luna-TIC will be live painting on Friday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Somerset Collection Studio is open Wednesday to Saturday and is located at 33 John R St. in The Metropolitan Building. Hours of operation may vary.

The Somerset Collection Studio, which has previously hosted various pop-up events and has housed popular, luxury retailers, was launched in December 2020 to create a new space in Detroit for unique luxury retail experiences and rotating local merchants.

For more information, visit www.thesomersetcollection.com/studio [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].