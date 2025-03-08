Southfield Parks & Recreation to host Winter Fest

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — The Southfield Parks & Recreation Department will host Winter Fest on Sunday, March 9 from 2–4:30 p.m. at the Southfield Sports Arena, 26000 Evergreen Road.

The family event will feature ice skating, a rock climbing wall, horse-drawn carriage rides and marshmallow roasting. Oakland County Parks Naturalists will also be on site with nature crafts. The Southfield Police Department and Southfield Public Library will also be participating with community resources and giveaways.

Admission is $4/Southfield resident and $5/non-resident. Pre-registration is suggested. For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Information Desk at (248) 796-4620.