Summer festival season opens this weekend in Center Line and Warren

MACOMB COUNTY, MI (WXYZ) — Macomb County’s first major festival gets underway this weekend with a one-two punch of fun and frolic as shared and individual events will be held in Center Line and Warren.

The Center Line Independence Festival takes place in the 10 Mile-Van Dyke area, while the Warren Summer Kickoff launches at the Civic Center South/Maybelle Burnette Library and City Hall. On Sunday, June 1, both communities will be part of Cruisin’ 53, a classic car show and parade down Van Dyke Avenue (aka M-53). All three are free to attend.

Now in its ninth year, the Center Line Independence Festival is expected to attract upwards of 25,000 people, according to Donna Weatherby, a sales executive with the Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce and one of the key event organizers. The festival and Cruisin’ 53 events have put the southwest corner of Macomb County on the map, said Center Line City Manager Dennis Champine. Part of the success is due to the year-round planning undertaken by city staff, in addition to their usual municipal tasks.

The festival at Memorial Park includes a foam party, kids zone, 10 food trucks, more than a dozen craft vendors, beer tent, Michigan Lottery pull tabs, carnival rides, and a colorful fireworks show on Saturday (rain date is Sunday). There also will be a special free live wrestling show at 1 p.m. Saturday presented by Grind Time Wrestling Academy, which is owned by four-time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty. The show will involve Center Line Mayor Bob Binson getting into the ring.

There will be live music by Set N Stone, Larry Lee & The Back in the Day Band, Sunset Boulevard, Blue Skye, Band Wagon, Bernadette Kathryn, Family Tradition, The Prolifics, Island, and Magic Bus Band.

Due to a reconstruction project of 10 Mile Road, the carnival will be moved to Bernice Street, west of Van Dyke. A free shuttle service will be available. Festival hours are 2-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, a few blocks to the south, the Warren Summer Kickoff takes place Friday-Sunday at the Civic Center South/Maybelle Burnette Library and also at City Hall. Highlights will include a variety of events, outdoor games, character meet-and-greets, ice cream, police K9 visit, raffles, candy giveaways, balloon artists, touch-a-truck, a Saturday evening movie night, and more. Event hours are 12-7 p.m. Friday, 12-8 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday.

Finally, United Auto Workers Region 1 presents the Cruisin’ 53 event, which is embedded in the Center Line festival on Sunday. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by a car parade at 11 a.m. and awards ceremony at 4 p.m. Hundreds of hot rods, classic cars, vintage vehicles and motorcycles take their place at the Rinke Chevrolet dealership on Van Dyke, just north of 10 Mile. It will also feature refreshments and live entertainment. The parade route runs from Eight Mile Road to Warren City Hall at Common Road. Organizers said a total of $2,200 will be awarded to owners of stock and modified vehicles. The first place finishers will receive $300, followed by $200 to second place, and $100 goes to the third-place winners. A $1,000 prize will be given to the overall best in show owner.

For more information on these events, including a complete lineup, visit centerlinefestival.org and cityofwarren.org/warrensummerkickoff.