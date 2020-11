WXYZ — The Pontiac-based women's shelter HAVEN wants to team up with you to help survivors of violence.

The 8th Annual Tailgate Event will look a little different this year.

Haven is offering eight delicious boxes online for pickup or delivery. You can learn more and purchase a box here

Then on Sunday, log-in to Haven's virtual tailgate to cheer on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. as they take on the Carolina Panthers!

Thursday, November 19 is the last day to reserve your box.