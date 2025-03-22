Tamponpalooza: Breaking the Taboo on Menstrual Hygiene

HAMTRAMCK, MI (WXYZ) — Tamponpalooza, an innovative event dedicated to breaking the stigma surrounding and supporting women’s hygienic needs, is set to take place at the D Loft in Hamtramck on Strurday, March 22nd, 2025.

This event aims to promote open conversations about menstrual health and hygiene, challenging societal norms and fostering a supportive community. Tamponpalooza is organized by Ken Brass, host of Soundoff Sundays open mic and community activist, and will feature a variety of activities and resources, including art installations, a fashion show, and performances by local artists that will entertain and inspire attendees throughout the day.

Tamponpalooza welcomes people of all genders and ages to join in this important conversation and celebration of menstrual health. Admission is free with the dontation of and women’s hygiene or personal care products, or $10. For more information about Tamponpalooza, visit www.instagram.com/tamponpalooza [instagram.com] or call (313) 451-2662.

