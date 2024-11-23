ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo is thrilled to announce the return of Wild Lights.

Presented by Corewell Health Children’s, Wild Lights is a spectacular seasonal celebration that transforms the Zoo into a winter wonderland. From Nov. 23 through Jan. 5, guests are invited to experience 30 nights of magic with dazzling displays of more than 5 million LED lights. Wild Lights offers a unique experience of celebrating the holidays mixed with the magic of animals at the Detroit Zoo. Visitors will enjoy larger-than-life twinkling displays of giraffes, polar bears, insects and more! In addition to the displays, the event offers a musical field of lights and a fun Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer 4D theater show.

As a special bonus, guests can also snap a pic with Santa! The jolly man himself will be at Wild Lights from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 to 9 p.m. all other event dates through Dec. 23. This year’s event includes immersive and interactive displays, shimmering light tunnels, larger-than-life animal sculptures, seasonal food and drinks, and more. Guests are also welcome to visit the new art exhibit, Among the Living: Wildlife Photography of Guadalupe Laiz. Warming stations and live entertainment will also be available for guests.

Guests who love Wild Lights can show their support by voting for the Detroit Zoo’s Wild Lights in the USA Today 10 Best Zoo Lights Contest [detroitzoo.us1.list-manage.com]. Individuals can vote for Wild Lights once per day until voting ends on Monday, Dec. 2 with the top 10 winning displays being announced on Friday, Dec. 6. Wild Lights is also the perfect place to give back. The Detroit Zoo is once again partnering with Mittens for Detroit to collect mittens and gloves for those in need. To learn more, call (248) 541-5717 or visit detroitzoo.org.