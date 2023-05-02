Watch Now
Tim Hortons donating 100% of Smile Cookie sales to The Rainbow Connection through May 7

The Rainbow Connection
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 02, 2023
WXYZ-TV — You can team up with Tim Hortons and The Rainbow Connection to help turn wishes into reality for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Now through May 7, Tim Hortons locations across metro Detroit are selling Smile Cookies for $1.50.

100% of sales from the sweet treats will benefit The Rainbow Connection.

Since its inception, the nonprofit has granted more than 4,000 wishes to children in metro Detroit and across Michigan.

The organization also provides support services to wish children and their support system every step of the way.

Smile Cookies are great to grab on the go — or for the office. You might just spread a smile.


    




    
    
    
