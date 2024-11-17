University of Michigan Health and the American Red Cross team up for annual blood drive

ANN ARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) — University of Michigan Health and the American Red Cross are excited to host Be A Hero [uofmhealth.org] at the Big House on Sunday, November 17 once again.

This event gives the community the opportunity to donate blood as a part of the 42nd annual Blood Battle between U-M and OSU, register to be an organ donor with Gift of Life Michigan, hear from those who have been impacted by organ and tissue donation, win prizes and more.

The event takes place in the Jack Roth Stadium Club, meaning guests have a great view of Michigan Stadium as they learn more about how they can help save lives.

The blood drive will begin at 8am. Appointments can be made at bloodbattle.org using the code "goblue."