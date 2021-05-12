Watch
Vaccine clinic designed to serve adults with physical, developmental or emotional barriers

Posted at 2:19 AM, May 12, 2021
WXYZ — A vaccine clinic is happening Wednesday, May 12, for adults 18+ with physical, developmental or emotional barriers.

It's hosted by the Disability Network Oakland & Macomb from 10am to 3pm at 1709 John R Rd in Troy. The nonprofit Honor Community Health is a partner for the event.

The indoor vaccine distribution will feature limited interactions and minimal sensory stimulation. A drive-thru clinic is also available at the site.

If you miss the clinic but want to connect with Disability Network Oakland & Macomb, simply call 586-268-4160. The nonprofit will help adults with barriers find a vaccine appointment that fits their needs.

