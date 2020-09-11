Menu

Voluntary Vulnerable Person Registry

Posted at 9:53 PM, Sep 10, 2020
WXYZ — Redford Township Police are introducing a new program that partners with families and guardians.

The program is aimed at better assisting individuals with disorders including dementia and autism.

That person's name and picture can be added to the Voluntary Vulnerable Person Registry

If the person ever goes missing or needs help, police will know their emergency contacts and be aware of their specific needs right away.

Registration is 100% voluntary.

You can opt in or out at any time. You're urged to update the person's information every year during their birth month.

