Wayne County officials to provide update on COVID-19 response

Posted at 10:27 PM, Nov 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-09 22:27:22-05

WXYZ — Wayne County officials are preparing to update the public on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A virtual meeting is set for Tuesday, November 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend by accessing this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/2112321934

You can also listen in on the meeting using your smart phone. Just dial 312-626-6799.

“We’ll be discussing all things related to COVID-19 and this will be a great opportunity to receive some important information, unbiased and first-hand,” said Commissioner Tim Killeen, who chairs the Wayne County Commission Committee on Health and Human Services.

Wayne County Public Health Officer Carol Austerberry will lead the meeting.

