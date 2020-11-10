Wayne County officials to provide update on COVID-19 response

WXYZ — Wayne County officials are preparing to update the public on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A virtual meeting is set for Tuesday, November 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend by accessing this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/2112321934

You can also listen in on the meeting using your smart phone. Just dial 312-626-6799.

“We’ll be discussing all things related to COVID-19 and this will be a great opportunity to receive some important information, unbiased and first-hand,” said Commissioner Tim Killeen, who chairs the Wayne County Commission Committee on Health and Human Services.

Wayne County Public Health Officer Carol Austerberry will lead the meeting.