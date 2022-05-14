White Castle giving away complimentary cheese sliders on National Slider Day

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WXYZ) — White Castle invites customers far and wide to enjoy a complimentary Cheese Slider on National Slider Day, May 15.

All they have to do is visit their favorite White Castle and present a digital coupon that can be found on the company’s social media channels. No purchase is necessary to receive the free Cheese Slider.

National Slider Day is one of the most significant days of the year for White Castle. It gives the 101-year-old, family-owned business an opportunity to celebrate the little square burger that made them famous while showing their appreciation to the loyal customers who have fueled White Castle’s popularity and success through the years. White Castle expects to give away tens of thousands of Cheese Sliders at its more than 350 locations.

“Giving our Cravers a complimentary slider on National Slider Day is one way of thanking our devoted fans,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We’re so grateful for their unparalleled passion for our sliders as well as our other delicious menu items.”

White Castle offers more than 15 varieties of beef, chicken, fish, egg and plant-based sliders for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including the brand-new 1921 Slider, the Chicken & Waffles Slider, the Panko Breaded Fish Slider, the Breakfast Slider and the Impossible Slider, as well as limited-time seasonal favorites, like the Seafood Crab Cake and Sloppy Joe sliders. There’s literally a slider for every taste, available any time of day.

Here are a few more fun facts about White Castle sliders:

The founder of White Castle invented the slider in 1921 by smashing a meatball on a griddle with a spatula.

In 1954, White Castle introduced square sliders to maximize griddle space.

That same year, White Castle added five holes to the slider patty to increase cooking speed and help the patty absorb the flavor of the grilled onions.

In 1962, White Castle introduced Cheese Sliders as a standard menu item, more than 40 years after the first slider was served.

In 2014, Time magazine declared The Original Slider to be “the most influential burger of all time.”

National Slider Day falls smack dab in the middle of National Hamburger Month, another White Castle creation meant to honor the fast-food hamburger industry it pioneered.