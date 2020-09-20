Man in custody after woman found dead in backyard of Harper Woods home

HARPER WOODS, MICH (WXYZ) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in the backyard of a home in Harper Woods. A man is also in custody following the death.

The discovery was made shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday at a home on Woodside, not far from Kelly Road and Moross.

The 37-year-old woman was found with wounds to her back and chest. A 42-year-old man is now in police custody. Investigators say the man turned himself into police shortly after the woman's body was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

