Man in custody after woman found dead in backyard of Harper Woods home

Woman Found Dead in Harper Woods
Posted at 6:17 AM, Sep 20, 2020
HARPER WOODS, MICH (WXYZ) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in the backyard of a home in Harper Woods. A man is also in custody following the death.

The discovery was made shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday at a home on Woodside, not far from Kelly Road and Moross.

The 37-year-old woman was found with wounds to her back and chest. A 42-year-old man is now in police custody. Investigators say the man turned himself into police shortly after the woman's body was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update you on air and online as more details become available.

