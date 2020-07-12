Woman shot on Southfield Freeway

WXYZ — Michigan State Police are investigating another freeway shooting.

A woman was shot while heading north on the Southfield Freeway near Puritan Avenue. It happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday night.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. Troopers say she was unable to speak, but used head movements to indicate she knows who opened fire. The suspect has not been identified.

This marks the fourteenth freeway shooting in metro Detroit since June 15. If you have any information about any of the freeway shootings, contact police immediately.