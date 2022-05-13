“You die one day, but you live every day”

WXYZ — More than 10 years ago a metro Detroit woman was told she only had three months to live. Tonight, Joanne Ortolan of Grosse Ile is inviting you to join her to ‘Pink Out The Park’ at Comerica Park. It’s the 10th anniversary of the theme night, which raises money for critical breast cancer research.

Joanne has been living with the most advanced stage of breast cancer for 10 years: stage four, also called metastatic. That means the disease has spread to other areas of her body. Joanne refuses to allow the diagnosis to steal her spirit.

“Just because you get a stage four diagnosis does not mean it is the end of the road for you. You need to come fighting and you need to keep living. Life is a blessing, and you want to treat every day like a gift.”

Joanne recently received a gift from Paws: a special pink bat she’s packing for tonight’s Tigers game vs. the Baltimore Orioles. The game starts at 7:10, but you'll want to get there early. At 6:30, Joanne will take the field with hundreds of breast cancer survivors who are determined to knock the disease out of the park. They'll take part in a special ceremony presented by Karmanos Cancer Institute, McClaren Health Care and Detroit Tigers.

“Pink Out The Park has been going on for 10 years now. I started my breast cancer fight 10 years ago … Pink Out The Park is so important because it builds awareness for women. It builds awareness to make sure you get early detection and that you have those mammograms…”

Joanne says 'Pink Out The Park' also gives breast cancer survivors a chance to meet each other and expand their support system.

The first 10,000 fans through the gate tonight will receive a 'Pink Out The Park' pullover hoodie. Joanne hopes the freebie serves as a reminder to never leave your breast health on the sidelines.

Karmanos urges women with an average risk of breast cancer to get annual screenings starting at age 40. And sometimes, that’s not enough.

Joanne’s mammography result came back clear 10 years ago, but she had a feeling something wasn’t quite right. Her suspicion was confirmed when she noticed a lump on her breast while on a cruise. Since then, she's been spreading an important message: always be your own health advocate.

“Mammograms are a start … if you don’t feel comfortable with your mammogram result, ask for an ultrasound. If you have fibrous tissue, ask the next step … make sure that you push and that you get the right care that makes you feel comfortable.”

A self-breast examination is another important step. Experts recommend giving yourself a self-exam at least once a month. If you notice any changes, don’t delay making a doctor’s appointment.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. According to Karmanos, 80% of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease. Men are also at risk of getting breast cancer, but it’s far less common, accounting for about 1% of cases in the U.S.

If you can’t make it to ‘Pink Out The Park’ tonight — you can still be a diamond in the fight against breast cancer. Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure is one of several annual events in metro Detroit. If you have the means to help now, donations for breast cancer research are always welcome. Karmanos is just one of many reputable breast cancer organizations you can support.

As for Joanne, for 10 years now, she’s never been in remission. And she never plans on giving up hope.

“Breast cancer doesn’t have to be a death sentence. It can be something that you take and embrace. Try to make sure that you live each day to the fullest and you enjoy it with your family and friends.”