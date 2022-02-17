Hostess Rolls Out New Caffeinated Boost Jumbo Donettes

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you struggle to find time to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning, Hostess is giving you an even quicker way to get your caffeine fix with a brand-new treat.

New Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes are not only an easy breakfast idea, but they’re also caffeinated — giving you breakfast and coffee in one individually wrapped package you can take on the go. Three times bigger than the original Hostess Donettes mini doughnuts, they come in both Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato flavors.

The Chocolate Mocha variety combines the flavors of chocolate and espresso coffee, while the Caramel Macchiato flavor combines creamy caramel and espresso coffee flavors. Each doughnut contains slightly less caffeine (50-70 milligrams) than one cup of coffee, which has around 95 milligrams.

Hostess says the new Boost Jumbo Donettes will become available this month at convenience stores nationwide in a 2.5-ounce single-serve package for around $2.49.

While these may be the first caffeinated doughnuts, they are not the only breakfast food to contain caffeine. Dunkin’ recently teamed up with Post for cereal flavored like their coffees that also contain the stimulant.

The two cereals are not only inspired by Dunkin’s Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte but they’re also brewed with Dunkin’ coffee. They only contain the amount of caffeine equivalent to roughly 1/10th of a cup of coffee, however, so you’d have to eat about 10 bowls to get that same amount.

Hostess has also turned some of their treats into cereals, including Twinkies, Honey Buns and Donettes. While those are no longer available, rival snack brand Little Debbie has some dessert-flavored cereals as well, including Oatmeal Creme Pies and Cosmic Brownies versions. You can still find these in stores.

Hostess has also had a line of iced lattes, a Twinkies-flavored coffee and Twinkies and Sno Balls ice creams. Little Debbie now has seven new ice cream flavors that include pieces of the snacks they’re based on.

You’ll find Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Honey Buns, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls and Nutty Bars flavored ice creams at Walmart stores nationwide for around $2.50 per pint.

