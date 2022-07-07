Watch Now
I-96 Flex Route updates: Wixom Road ramp and lane closures starting July 11

Updates on ramp and lane closures on I-96 set to begin on July 11th
Road construction
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 11:26:38-04

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues with work on the Wixom Road bridge over I-96 as part of the I-96 Flex Route project.

According to MDOT, the following work will take place for approximately 10 days, beginning at 6 a.m Monday, July 11th, through 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20th.

Below is the breakdown of the ramp and lane closures along the I-96 route:

  • Wixom Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction over I-96
  • The southbound Wixom Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed. The detour will be eastbound Grand River Avenue to northbound Beck Road to I-96
  • The westbound I-96 ramp to southbound Wixom Road will be closed. The detour will be southbound Beck Road to westbound Grand River Avenue to Wixom Road
  • The northbound Wixom Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed. The detour will be westbound Grand River Avenue to northbound Kent Lake Road to I-96

They also put out the following reminders on the road work:

  • Westbound I-696 has one lane open at I-275
  • Westbound I-96 has two lanes open from Wixom Road to Kent Lake Road
  • Eastbound I-96 has two lanes open from Kent Lake to Wixom roads
  • Eastbound I-96 has three lanes open from Wixom Road to I-275
  • The Eastbound I-96 ramp to Kent Lake Road is open
  • The Kent Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed
  • The Eastbound I-96 ramp to Milford Road is closed
  • The Milford Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed
  • The Eastbound I-96 ramp to Wixom Road is closed
  • The Northbound Wixom Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is open

There may be additional changes to this stretch of the project, for up-to-date information on the I-96 Flex Route, go to DrivingOakland.org

