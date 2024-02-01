Iowa's Caitlin Clark moves into No. 2 on NCAA all-time scoring list

Just two weeks after surpassing Brittany Griner on the NCAA all-time scoring list, the new biggest name in women's college basketball is now one step closer to etching her name in the record books.

In a 110-74 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark's game-leading 35 points sent her cruising past Jackie Stiles and Kelsey Mitchell to become second-leading scoring in Division I women's basketball history. The Hawkeyes phenom logged her league-leading 13th 30-point game of the season and finished the night with 3,424 career points.

Clark now sits just 103 points behind all-time leading scorer Kelsey Plum. When asked how it felt to be named in the same conversation as some of college basketball's greatest stars, Clark couldn't stop smiling.

"I think the coolest thing is just the names that I get to be around," Clark said after the game. "Those are people that I grew up watching, especially Kelsey Plum, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Mitchell. Those are really, really great players."

Clark is averaging 32 points per game this season and Iowa still has at least eight games remaining on the schedule. That means if she keeps her current pace, Clark would break Plum's all-time scoring record on Feb. 15 against Michigan.

However, the cost of seeing Clark in person has surged, and those hoping to potentially witness history will have to pay a premium. The cheapest tickets for the Iowa-Michigan are currently going for more than $200 on the secondary market, with one ticket listed on SeatGeek for a staggering $49,720.

