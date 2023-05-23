Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, reports say

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are engaged, People Magazine and Page Six both reported, citing a source close to the couple.

The reports emerged and social media buzzed as Sanchez, who has spent time as a TV broadcaster, was seen wearing a ring on her left hand.

Bezos has yet to publicly confirm the reports.

Bezos is one of the top 5 wealthiest people in the world, according to Forbes. He is currently worth more than $130 billion, Forbes said.

His ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, is one of the top 50 wealthiest people in the world with a worth of about $30 billion. The couple split in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

Bezos and Sanchez have largely not spoken about their relationship.It was not until November 2022 that they gave their first joint interview as a couple.

“We can be kind of boring,” Sánchez told CNN in November about how they spend their time together. “I would say normal. We have dinner with the kids. That’s always fun and a great conversation. There’s seven between us, so there’s a lot of discussion. And then we watch a movie … by committee. It takes a long time to find that movie.”

“We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together,” she added. “And we love each other … We always look at each other and we’re the team.”

