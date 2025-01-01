Jolie Sherman joined the 7 Action News team in March of 2025 as an MMJ, or multimedia journalist, and is thrilled to be back home in Michigan!

A Metro Detroit native, Jolie grew up in Bloomfield Hills and was part of the first graduating class of the new Bloomfield Hills High School in 2016.

One thing about her - she was always busy after school balancing homework with dance class at Annette & Company and her competitive speech and debate team, an activity she began in 6th grade at West Hills Middle School and one that quickly became her passion.

As a sophomore in high school, Jolie was offered a scholarship to Illinois State University (Go Redbirds!) to compete on their nationally ranked speech team. There, she majored in journalism and graduated in May of 2020 during the pandemic.

Right after college, Jolie landed her first job as an MMJ / Reporter in Burlington, Vermont. Two years later, in April 2022, she moved to Hartford, Connecticut, where she spent three years working as a morning and dayside reporter / MMJ. There, she became a three-time Emmy nominated reporter for her parade coverage of the UConn men’s basketball team after they won the NCAA Championship in 2023. In 2025, she was nominated for uncovering a story about a family’s journey with their toddler’s rare heart condition and another story about a former flight attendant who pushes an airline beverage cart from Boston to New York City every year to honor the lives lost in 9/11, which included some of his colleagues.

Outside of reporting, Jolie loves spending time with her family. She is the youngest of five siblings, including her twin brother, and they all live in Michigan! In her off time, you can find her with a latte in hand at a local coffee shop or soaking up the sun on a beautiful Michigan summer day.

If you have tips, send them to jolie.sherman@wxyz.com. Instagram: joliemsherman.