Keurig Mini single cup coffee maker is half off—just $49.99—for Prime Early Access sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime’s Early Access sale has begun, offering deals for Prime members on everything from electronics and toys to power tools and kitchen appliances, like the Keurig mini coffee maker, which is now 50% off.

Regularly priced at $100, the Keurig mini is now $49.99, a savings of $50. Great for those without a ton of kitchen counter space, the Keurig mini is less than 5 inches wide, so it fits pretty much anywhere. It also has an auto off feature, so it will turn off 90 seconds after you brew to help save energy.

The coffee maker allows you to brew any cup size between 6-12 ounces with Keurig K-Cup pods, so it’s perfect for those that want just one cup of coffee. To achieve this small size, it does not store water — you’ll need to add fresh water for each brew.

The Keurig mini makes coffee in just minutes, and the machine has a removable drip tray that accommodates travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. The drip tray also holds a full brew just in case you’re having one of those mornings where you forget to put your coffee mug under the machine!

With more than 72,000 ratings so far, the Keurig mini has a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 79% of customers giving it a full 5-star rating.

While a few customers say it’s slow to brew, so it isn’t great if you’re in a rush, most reviewers say it’s easy to use, doesn’t take up much counter space, and most importantly, it makes a great cup of coffee.

One customer who gave it a full 5-stars bought it for travel and says because there is no water reservoir, it’s small and portable.

“Pour a cup of water in. This is how much coffee fills the cup. I found the coffee was hotter and slightly more flavorful than the larger version I have at home,” Amazon customer J. Ralls wrote. “Las Vegas hotel rooms do not have coffee makers. They expect you to get dressed, go to the casino Starbucks, and stand in line for your morning coffee. Best decision we made was to take our own pods and coffee maker. My wife uses it for hot tea.”

While the Keurig mini is one of the best deals you’ll find on a single-serve coffee maker during the Prime Early Access sale, Amazon does have a few other mini coffee makers.

This Elite Gourmet Personal Single-Serve Compact Coffee Maker has a reusable filter and is compatible with coffee grounds, so you do not have to buy specific pods. It also comes with a 14-ounce stainless steel interior thermal travel mug.

Priced at just $24, the Elite Gourmet coffee maker has nearly 4,000 5-star reviews, with customers saying it’s easy to use, fast to brew and makes whatever kind of coffee you want thanks to the reusable filter.

You’ll also find this Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker from the makers of Instant Pot. Compatible with K-Cups, it also comes with a reusable coffee pod so you can use ground coffee.

The Instant Solo coffee maker is currently 46% off, priced at $56. Weighing just 2.5 pounds, the coffee maker has a total rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with customers saying it doesn’t take up much space and is easy to use and clean.

New deals, including on other kitchen appliances, will continue to drop throughout the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, so be sure to keep checking Amazon’s deal page Oct. 11-12.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.