LeBron James sets NBA record with 20th All-Star Game selection

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was selected for his 20th NBA All-Star Game, setting a record for most All-Star Game selections in league history.

He passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had 19 selections. Abdul-Jabbar was selected for the game from 1970 through 1977, and after missing the game in 1978, was selected every year from 1979 through 1989.

With the exception of his rookie season in 2003-04, James has been selected for the All-Star Game every year he has been in the league. He has been the MVP of three All-Star Games: 2006, 2008 and 2018.

Few in sports have had James' longevity at an elite level. In MLB, only Hank Aaron has more than 20 All-Star Game appearances with 21. Gordie Howe is the only NHL player to top 20 All-Star Game appearances, with 23. Tom Brady had the most NFL Pro Bowl selections with 15.

At age 39, James continues to have impressive stats, averaging 24.8 points, 7.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds a game.

It's just the latest record set by James, who last year passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's all-time scoring leader.

In 2005, James was named a starter to the NBA All-Star Game's Eastern Conference roster, joining Grant Hill, Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson and Vince Carter. Iverson left the league 14 years ago. O'Neal has been out of the league for 13 years. Hill retired in 2013. Carter retired four years ago at the age of 43.

This year, James will be joined by Western Conference starters Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic.

The Eastern Conference starters named on Thursday include Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid.

The NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.

