Nonprofit provides hope for veterans through reliable transportation

A veteran-owned and operated nonprofit organization in Michigan is making significant strides in improving the lives of local veterans.

Cars 4 Vets, founded by retired Master Sergeant Mark Rebeaud, is dedicated to providing reliable cars and SUVs to those who have served the country, enabling them to access essential services, job opportunities, and much more.

Rebeaud, who dedicated over two decades of his life to the military, understands the challenges veterans face upon returning to civilian life.

"These are my brothers and sisters," Rebeaud said. "These are the people who defend us, that defend our nation."

Rebeaud's passion for cars and helping other veterans inspired him to create this initiative.

"I've always been into classic cars, and I'm a decent mechanic and body man," Rebeaud shared. "I thought about maybe giving a car to a veteran maybe once a year."

However, personal reasons held him back until 2021. After battling COVID-19 and reflecting on his life while in the hospital, Rebeaud felt compelled to act.

"One thing that COVID taught me is you can be here one moment and then dead the next," he explained.

Once Rebeaud was released from the hospital, he was determined to turn his ideas into reality.

"All of this came to me at 4 in the morning — the Cars 4 Vets and the whole thing," he recalled.

By 6 o'clock that morning, he was so excited about his vision that he donned a set of coveralls and began working on his first car.

Cars 4 Vets was born from Rebeaud's desire to help others.

Initially, he purchased and refurbished cars himself. But soon, donations started pouring in. To date, he has helped over 72 veterans get back on the road, including Retired Marine Corporal Kevin Ferguson.

Ferguson was medically discharged after being diagnosed with skin cancer and faced numerous challenges after his service and diagnosis.

"As a Marine, it was extremely hard to ask for help," he admitted.

After experiencing a divorce and a rollover accident that left him homeless for a year, he struggled to find stable employment due to his lack of reliable transportation.

"I didn't have a reliable vehicle, so it was tough to find employment," Ferguson shared.

With encouragement from his VA representative, he reached out to Rebeaud and got on the waiting list for a vehicle. His perseverance paid off and Kevin then got that life-changing phone call from Mark.

"Within one week of getting a vehicle, I had two jobs," he says.

The vehicle provided by Cars 4 Vets became a pivotal lifeline for Ferguson.

"He saved my life," Ferguson said. "It was a lifeline that I needed."

Rebeaud's mission goes beyond just providing cars; it’s about offering hope into society.

Through Cars 4 Vets, Rebeaud is not just giving away cars; he is transforming lives and instilling a sense of purpose in those who have bravely served the nation.

As the organization continues to grow, so does the impact it has on the lives of Michigan veterans, providing them with the essential resources they need to thrive in their post-service lives.

This story was originally published by Peter Maxwell with the Scripps News Group.