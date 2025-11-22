Clock is ticking: When to start thawing your Thanksgiving turkey

Have a frozen Thanksgiving turkey in the freezer? Depending on its size, you may need to start thawing it now.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, here’s the general rule for moving a turkey from the freezer to the refrigerator:

4 to 12 pounds — 1 to 3 days

12 to 16 pounds — 3 to 4 days

16 to 20 pounds — 4 to 5 days

20 to 24 pounds — 5 to 6 days



Missed the deadline? You can thaw the turkey in cold water, though it requires more effort. The USDA recommends placing the turkey in a leak-proof bag, submerging it in cold tap water and changing the water every 30 minutes until thawed.

Here’s how long it takes using cold water:

4 to 12 pounds — 2 to 6 hours

12 to 16 pounds — 6 to 8 hours

16 to 20 pounds — 8 to 10 hours

20 to 24 pounds — 10 to 12 hours

Once thawed, the turkey should be cooked within one to two days to avoid contamination.

The USDA says it’s safe to cook a turkey from frozen, but it generally takes about 50% longer.

For food safety, cook the turkey to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Other tips experts remind home cooks:

Never thaw a turkey on the counter. Keep it refrigerated while thawing, check the packaging for leaks, use a meat thermometer and let the turkey rest before carving. Wash hands and surfaces often to prevent salmonella.

Experts also recommend factoring in extra time if you plan to marinate or brine the turkey after thawing.