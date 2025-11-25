Thanksgiving dinner politics: Poll shows one side bracing for more arguments

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, new YouGov polling finds nearly 9 in 10 Americans — 86% — plan to celebrate.

Most plan to celebrate with family. Three-quarters say they plan to cook, and 69% will have turkey on the table.

About 3 in 10 say price increases have changed their holiday plans in some way. Roughly the same percentage think politics could come up at dinner.

Most Americans expect to celebrate with people who support the same political candidates.

Just 4% of Trump voters expect to spend the holiday with people who primarily voted for Harris. Meanwhile, 3% of Harris voters expect to spend Thanksgiving with people who primarily voted for Trump.

About 10% of Harris voters and 13% of Trump voters expect their Thanksgiving table will be evenly divided between the two groups.

YouGov reported that 19% of Democrats and 9% of Republicans think there will be arguments about politics at their Thanksgiving celebration.

The poll also found that 46% of Republicans are thankful for their economic situation, compared with just 15% of Democrats.