Which stores have the best Black Friday deals? Here's a breakdown

Shoppers can find real bargains on Black Friday, but it depends on what they’re looking for.

WalletHub analyzed 13 of the nation’s largest retailers and compared more than 3,000 products to determine where shoppers can save the most this holiday season.

JCPenney and Belk topped the list, each offering average Black Friday discounts of more than 70%. It’s the seventh straight year JCPenney has ranked No. 1, with especially deep price cuts on jewelry, apparel and appliances.

Kohl’s and Macy’s also earned high marks, each advertising nearly 50% average savings across their Black Friday deals.

For those targeting electronics, WalletHub found that Kohl’s, Walmart, Amazon and BJ’s are offering the steepest discounts. For toys, JCPenney, Macy's and Kohl's received the highest marks.

Many retailers on the list are making their deals available online as well, giving shoppers the option to skip crowded stores or participate from areas without nearby locations.