96-year-old crossing guard in Wisconsin says he hopes to keep working until he's 100

CNN
Julius Campbell
Posted at 11:28 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 11:28:21-04

For decades, 96-year-old Julius Campbell has helped Milwaukee students cross the street — and he says he still has a few good years left in him.

Campbell is a World War II veteran and a retired Milwaukee Public Schools teacher. He’s seen a lot in his time but says that helping students cross the street to Yeshiva Elementary is a rewarding experience.

"I just love education and being around and doing things for people, helping people,” he said.

Campbell has served as a crossing guard for 24 years, meaning he’s helped an entire generation of Milwaukee students cross the street safely.

“A lot of the kids graduate, come back and I'm getting their kids going now," Campbell said.

He says it took a lifetime of preparation to remain active at his age.

“I never lived a rough or fast life,” Campbell said. “(I) never drank, and all those things — run around late at night. So that makes a difference.”

Though he’s been at it for years— waking up at 4 a.m. on school days to be at 51st and Roosevelt by 6:30 — he’s hoping to keep at it for at least a few more.

“I want to make it to 100,” Campbell said. “But as long as my health is good, I'll stick with it.

