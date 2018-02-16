You may have walked by the property on your last visit to Torrey Pines. The Mediterranean-style eye-catcher sits on 6,000 square feet of bluffs on the southern end of Del Mar.
There are the usual multi-million dollar amenities: lush finishings, more than an acre of landscaped grounds, outdoor living space, and a saltwater pool and spa, along with extra touches of luxury like heated kitchen floors and a shower with an ocean view.
So who gets to live in this San Diego County palace? Details about the buyer are under wraps for now.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.