Pizza lovers, rejoice! National Pizza Day is Feb. 9 and lots of pizza places are celebrating with deals and specials!

Offers.com has put together a list of some ways to enjoy the momentous occasion.

Disclaimer: Promotions may vary by location and franchise. Call ahead to ensure these coupons and deals are valid at your local restaurant.

Baskin Robbins – Get a free sample of Baskin Robbins’ new Polar Pizza on National Pizza Day (Feb. 9) between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at participating locations. See event details.

California Pizza Kitchen – Try CPK’s new cauliflower crust for no additional charge through Feb. 9. After Feb. 9, there will be a $2.50 upcharge, but CPK is waiving that now through National Pizza Day. Full details here.

– Chuck E. Cheese’s is constantly updating its printable pizza coupons. You can find them all here, based on your location. Current specials include $2 off any large pizza and a package of one medium one-topping pizza, two soft drinks and 25 Play Points for $21.99. Cici’s Pizza – Enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza for less than $6 at participating locations.

Domino’s – Celebrate with these pizza offers:

* Choose two or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each. Includes medium two-topping pizzas.

* Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas are $8.99.

* Get one large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Hungry Howie’s – "Score two medium one-topping pizzas plus Howie Bread for $15, plus other combo deals (see list here).

Godfather’s Pizza – Get any two large one-topping pizzas for $22 at participating locations.

Marco’s – Get two medium one-topping pizzas, Cheesy Bread and and a two-liter soda for $20.99. See more deals by clicking “Hot Deals” on the Marco’s website.

– Get 25% off regular-priced menu items. Plus find more BOGO specials and combo deals here. Pilot Flying J - Download the myPilot app beginning Feb. 8 and get a free slice of PJ Fresh Pizza on Feb. 9.