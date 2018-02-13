PACZKI DAY: Show us your #PaczkiSelfie

5:19 AM, Feb 13, 2018

Happy Paczki Day!

(WXYZ) - They're here! Paczki Day is Tuesday, Feb. 13, and those giant Polish doughnuts are appearing at bakeries and markets all around metro Detroit. Eat one and share your paczki selfie with us!

That's right. We want you to take a selfie with you and that paczek - that's actually the proper way of talking about just one of them.

Post your photo to Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag #PaczkiSelfie.

TELL US WHERE YOU ARE FROM! 

You can also email your picture to sendit@wxyz.com with "PaczkiSelfie" in the subject line. We'll share your photos here - and you might just see you and your paczki selfie on TV!

FULL PHOTO GALLERY: Your Paczki Selfies

