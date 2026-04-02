Great Value dino-shaped chicken nuggets recalled for possible lead contamination

WASHINGTON (WXYZ) — Dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets from Great Value have been recalled due to a possible lead contamination, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced earlier this week.

These products are no longer available for purchase, but FSIS is worried they may still be in consumers' freezers. The possible contamination was discovered during routine surveillance sampling, conducted by a state partner.

The chicken nuggets in question were produced on Monday, Feb. 10, 2026. The specific items in question are "29-oz. plastic bags containing approx. 36 “GREAT VALUE FULLY COOKED DINO SHAPED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with “BEST IF USED BY” date “FEB 10 2027,” lot code” 0416DPO1215, and establishment number “P44164” printed on the back of the bag." These items were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.

If you bought these nuggets, do not consume them, as health officials are asking that you either throw them out or return them.

If you have any food safety questions, you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. You can also report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product at this link.