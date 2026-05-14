DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many Detroiters struggling with anxiety, depression, and stress are also facing another challenge: actually getting mental healthcare. From cost and long wait times to transportation and stigma, the barriers can feel overwhelming. But one Metro Detroit health center says it is working to remove those barriers before patients reach a crisis point.

Watch Keenan Smith's report below

Metro Detroit health center working to remove barriers to mental health care

For Christine Stephens, finding mental healthcare support was not easy.

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"It was over-saturated, (with) long wait times. It was a lot," Stephens said.

And Christine's not alone. A Detroit Regional Chamber survey found only 13 percent of Detroit residents say mental healthcare is “very easy” to access where they live.

It’s a major barrier to the 41 percent of Detroiters who report symptoms of depression, and 37 percent report ongoing anxiety and worry in a recent University of Michigan Survey.

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Joslyn Pettway is CEO of Covenant Community Care, a faith-based, non-profit that provides medical, dental, obstetric, and behavioral health services. And Covenant is on a mission to break down barriers to mental health care.

"A lot of people think you only go get care for mental health if you're in crisis," Pettway said. "Actually, there's preventative care that happens in the mental health space."

Intervening before the weight of life becomes too much. Another barrier facing so many is just getting an appointment when you need it. Covenant Community Care uses an integrated service model offering patients complete primary care in one place, with providers who screen all of their patients for depression and anxiety.

"If you're feeling anxiety, if you're feeling overwhelmed, they will make it possible, where you can speak to someone that day," Stephens said.

"That's what we call a warm hand-off. And it just can help folks who might be too embarrassed to say, 'oh, I need some help,'" Pettway said.

And with that warm hand-off, Pettway says she has seen people enter and stay with care.

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Dr. Chandra Carr is Covenant’s Director of Behavioral Health and says that doesn’t have to be a barrier. Covenant accepts most major public and private insurance plans, and offers income-based sliding fee plans.

"Behavioral health services can be expensive, just like any other medical or dental service," Dr. Carr said. "No finances should ever be a reason for someone not to come or not to seek out services here at Covenant."

Covenant also addresses transportation barriers through tele-health appointments and community health workers who help connect patients with transportation resources and can combat language barriers through translators.

"There are medical-grade translation services that we use that make sure that your privacy is still honored, even if you're using a translator," Pettway said.

But one of the biggest barriers may be the stigma attached to mental health care or being unfamiliar with talk therapy.

"It's a conversation, you and the therapist building trust with each other and being able to share your thoughts and feelings," Dr. Carr said.

They're working together to come up with a plan for you to live a better life, all in a judgment-free environment. And for patients like Christine, simply knowing support is available can make all the difference.

"It gives you a sense of peace," Stephens said.

Experts say one of the keys now is making mental healthcare easier to access before people hit a breaking point. Covenant Community Care says they hope expanding affordable community-based services can help more patients get support earlier, and closer to home.

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