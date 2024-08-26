West Nile Virus found in dead falcon located in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A dead bird found in Detroit has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Detroit Health Department.
The department tells us that a dead falcon with the virus was found near 7 Mile and the Southfield Freeway. Officials say that no West Nile Virus cases have been reported or confirm in humans in Wayne County.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Body Aches
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Rash (on chest, stomach, or back)
Residents are encouraged by the health department to the following to avoid mosquito bites, which is how the virus is spread:
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, avoid going outdoors when mosquitoes are active and wear insect repellent
- Ensure window and door screens are secured to help keep mosquitoes outside
- Empty standing water from mosquito breeding sites from areas around the home, including buckets, bird baths, or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs
- Use mosquito nets and/or fans when utilizing outdoor eating areas
Anyone who thinks they may have contracted the virus is encouraged to contact their doctor as soon as possible.