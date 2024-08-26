West Nile Virus found in dead falcon located in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A dead bird found in Detroit has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Detroit Health Department.

The department tells us that a dead falcon with the virus was found near 7 Mile and the Southfield Freeway. Officials say that no West Nile Virus cases have been reported or confirm in humans in Wayne County.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include:



Fever

Headache

Body Aches

Nausea

Vomiting

Rash (on chest, stomach, or back)

Residents are encouraged by the health department to the following to avoid mosquito bites, which is how the virus is spread:

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, avoid going outdoors when mosquitoes are active and wear insect repellent

Ensure window and door screens are secured to help keep mosquitoes outside

Empty standing water from mosquito breeding sites from areas around the home, including buckets, bird baths, or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs

Use mosquito nets and/or fans when utilizing outdoor eating areas

Anyone who thinks they may have contracted the virus is encouraged to contact their doctor as soon as possible.