GoodwillDate: Couples across the country taking part in goofy dating trend

Love is in the air! And, at your neighborhood Goodwill Store, love is also a bargain!
Goodwill store photo by Dwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons
Love is in the air — and, at your neighborhood Goodwill Store, love is also a bargain.
According to Klassie Alcine, Director of Community Engagement for Goodwill, (her title is especially appropriate for Valentine’s Day), the idea started with a couple in Florida.
They decided to get each other gifts at Goodwill, which has started with the nationwide trend #GoodwillDate.
Here are the rules:
Your heart can feel a little fuller knowing your support is helping Goodwill empower people with special challenges get and keep productive jobs.
Everybody wins and, somewhere, Cupid is smiling.
