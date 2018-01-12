Is your Sam's Club closing? Here's what to do about your membership

Areal Flood Warning issued January 12 at 8:06AM EST expiring January 15 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Saint Clair
If the Sam's Club you frequent will be closing in a few weeks, you have a choice on your hands about what to do with your membership.
Sam's Club is closing some of its locations throughout the U.S., as announced Thursday. The company has created a webpage with more information on what members whose stores are now closed can do. You basically have three options:
Extend membership by 3 months for free (to use at a Sam's Club that will remain open)
Full refund for membership by e-gift card, sent within seven days
Full refund for membership via check, sent within six weeks
Or, you can find a new location to shop at and continue paying into your membership as normal.
If you use a Sam's Club pharmacy, it will stay open for at least two weeks.
Multiple Sam's Club locations across the country reported shutting down, beginning Jan. 26. Sam's Club tweeted a statement on the closures, saying:
After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.