Longtime WXYZ anchor & reporter Dave LewAllen inducted into Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame

WXYZ-TV — Distinguished journalist Dave LewAllen added another well-earned honor to his list of accolades. The longtime WXYZ-TV anchor was inducted into the Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. It is another testament to his successful career and community impact.

The celebration from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters took place at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.

LewAllen retired from Broadcast House in April 2023. The metro Detroit native's desire for meaningful storytelling was on display across news and sports at Circle 7 for 35 years.

Glenda Lewis was joined by Simon Shaykhet and chief meteorologist Dave Rexroth in congratulating LewAllen on the Hall of Fame on-air.

Michigan State University's Bob Gould and former WDIV-TV reporter Paula Tutman will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame for their leadership and achievements.

Carolyn Clifford is among a short list of WXYZ-TV standouts previously recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Now, she is excited to welcome her friend and former co-anchor to the coveted club.

"Dave LewAllen so deserves this Hall of Fame honor after a remarkable career in broadcasting. He is the gold standard and it was a privilege to work beside him at Broadcast House. His work ethic, but more importantly the detail he brought to his news and sports reporting were second to none. What a legacy he leaves for young journalists to follow," Clifford shared.

Elevating others is part of LewAllen's DNA, so it makes sense that his work continues beyond the anchor seat. The Dave LewAllen Podcast launched in September 2023. Guests include sports figures, news-makers and difference-makers.

LewAllen represented the Detroit Sports Commission at the historic NFL Draft, and continues to invest time in nonprofit organizations.