Man hurt in Charlotte home explosion passes away

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte farmer, realtor, beloved father and husband Jeremy Droscha passed away Friday night after sustaining severe burns in a home explosion earlier this week, the Droscha family confirmed on Facebook on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Jeremy and his four-year-old daughter Aubrey were home on the 2000 block of S Steward Rd. when the house exploded. Aubrey received minor injuries but Jeremy was taken to a local hospital with second and third degree burns over 60% of his body.
Jeremy, his wife Jessica, and their three children lost everything in the explosion. Jeremy's cousin, Adam Droscha speculated that the explosion was caused by a leaking gas line inside the home.
In the days since the explosion the mid-Michigan community has come together to support the family through Go Fund Me and a clothing drive through the Charlotte Future Farmers of America non-profit organization. The Go Fund Me page shows over $50,000 has been donated so far.
