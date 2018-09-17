Here's our winning entry:

My wife Jessica is more than just a US Army Veteran. She is an amazing mother of two beautiful girls (Alexis 9, Lillie 5).

She is also a military veteran spouse. We served together from 2006-2011 at Fort Hood, TX, Rustamiyah Iraq & Fort Eustis, Va.

I’ve been diagnosed with severe PTSD and a mild TBI. Both combat related, and I was medically retired in 2012.

Since then, Jessica has worked for a company contracted to a large defense industry contractor in the Metro Detroit region.

She has not only provided for our family financially but has been the rock in our home every step of the way.

She has not only worked full time while being an amazing mother, she somehow has found enough time to obtain a degree from Macomb Community College through using her veteran education benefits.

She has recently participated in a women veteran professional boot camp of sorts as well.

And in addition to all of that, she has been invited to be a leader in our church in Warren.

Sometimes it feels her accomplishments after her military service are equal or greater than being an award-winning supply clerk in a combat unit while deployed!