Flu symptoms versus cold symptoms

Light Rain
HI: 46°
LO: 37°
Fighting the Flu: What you need to know to help keep your family healthy.
If you're wondering whether you're dealing with flu or common cold symptoms, Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, Michigan has provided a breakdown of each.
Of course, symptoms can vary and if you're worried, it's always best to talk to your healthcare professional.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.