Need a Halloween costume fast? Canton thrift stores offer budget-friendly ideas at the last minute

CANTON TWP.. MICH (WXYZ) — Halloween procrastinators still have options if they need a costume at the last minute without spending a lot of money.

Thrift stores in Canton Township are helping shoppers create affordable and unique costumes using secondhand clothing, accessories and seasonal items.

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Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

At the Salvation Army Family Store on Joy Road, Regional Manager Sarab Esho said customers are increasingly building their own costumes instead of purchasing prepackaged outfits.

“They’re actually coming in and just creating their own costumes,” Esho said.

Store aisles stocked with discounted clothing can provide inspiration for a wide range of costume ideas, from pumpkins and witches to more creative concepts assembled from everyday items.

Tony Geftos Sarab Esho, Regional Manager of Salvation Army Metro Detroit

Esho said shoppers willing to browse throughout the store can often find everything they need, including clothing, shoes and accessories, at a fraction of the cost of traditional Halloween costumes.

At the Goodwill store on Ford Road, Store Manager Delia McKinnon said customers are also seeking creative ways to transform thrifted items into Halloween looks.

“We actually have stethoscopes,” McKinnon said, recalling a shopper looking for supplies to create a zombie nurse costume.

Tony Geftos Delia McKinnon, Manager of the Goodwill store in Canton Township

McKinnon said imagination is the key ingredient.

“Anything can be a costume, as long as you’ve got an imagination,” she said.

Traditional Halloween costumes at the store are priced between about $4.99 and $7.99, but McKinnon said many shoppers find inspiration elsewhere in the store. Boots, dresses, suits and hats can all become the foundation for custom costumes.

She said some customers even purchase wedding dresses and decorate them to create one-of-a-kind Halloween looks.

With Halloween approaching, thrift store managers say shoppers looking for a quick, affordable costume may benefit from spending time searching through secondhand merchandise and letting creativity do the rest.