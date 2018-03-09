Animal & Pest Control

Whether it’s creepy crawlies or critters, unwanted pests can be a nuisance inside and out. Learn the how to keep the pests out and when to call a professional

Pests are always looking for more food and safe shelter – your house is the perfect place for them to go. Mice can enter the home through holes as small as ½”!

You won’t be able to keep all pests out, but there are things you can do to help. Check all windows, doors and outside penetrations (places like where the dryer or furnace are vented) and make sure the caulking is in good shape and there are no gaps. If you have brick, make sure the mortar is in good shape.

Not sure if the pests are getting into your house? Walk around and look for evidence of activity – old wasp’s nests or ant hills close to the home are good examples. Products readily available for home use are generally effective for one time use, but won’t help prevent a recurring issue. That’s when it’s time to call the pros.

A good pest control company will come out and treat your initial problem, walk around and identify any other potential trouble spots and walk you through a recommended treatment plan for your needs. They also must be licensed, and must have insurance, too.

There are pest control options that are safe for pets and children, make sure your company carries these products, and that they use humane critter control methods.

At Hire it Done, we work with solution minded contractors who take pride in their work and stand behind the finished product. We personally check their work and verify their license and insurance are current.They abide by our Code of Ethics and they never use high pressure sales tactics. For Hassle Free Home Improvement, make sure you use a Hire it Done contractor. Get started HERE