Prime Location Alert: Unit in the brand-new downtown Birmingham mid-rise could be yours for $546k

Have you been thinking about a move? Well, Birmingham may be calling your name!

PHOTOS: Go Inside 750 Forest

New 1, 2 and 3-bedroom condos within a short walking distance to downtown Birmingham are coming on the market soon! With access to premium dining, shopping, entertainment and everyday conveniences – this 5 Story mid-rise development is a walker’s paradise boasting a Walk Score of 93.

Besides the convenience of the Triangle District location, this McIntosh Poris Associates design exemplifies modern luxury. Each home comes with personal balconies for private outdoor space and the community has a premium outdoor rooftop terrace great for dining, entertaining and even has a convenient dog run area. There are only 7 units left in the development ranging from 816 to 2,294 square feet. Pricing starts out at $546,500.

Check out the video rendering of 750 Forest below:

For more information about this development, contact The Robertson Larson Group.

750 Forest

Birmingham, MI

248-923-4690

