WXYZ’s Erin Nicole hosts Metro Detroit’s top wedding experts, as they share their trends and tips for YOUR picture-perfect day! From the limos, to the dress; the flowers to the venue, Channel 7’s Ultimate Wedding Show is your guide to planning the perfect wedding!

WATCH ON CHANNEL 7:

Friday, March 26, 2021 from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WATCH ON CHANNEL 7 STREAMING CHANNELS (ROKU, APPLE TV, FIRE TV, AND ANDROID TV)

Monday, March 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, April 2, 2020 from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Watch each segment anytime on-demand via the WXYZ Roku App