MDOT lifts traffic restrictions for Fourth of July weekend

(WXYZ) — Ahead of Independence Day, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions in more than 62 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide to help ease traffic delays for travelers.

AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.7 million Michiganders will be traveling 50 miles or more from home during the Fourth of July weekend, a 10 percent increase from last year.

The restrictions will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 1st, and continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5th. MDOT says 100 out of the 162 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. Although, Motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT zones for the weekend, some equipment and traffic configurations will remain.

In statement, State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajeba urges all drivers to practice safe habits while driving. "Please, for your safety, your family's safety, and for road workers' safety, slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all work zones. You're depending on us to fix the roads and road workers are depending on your safe driving. Let's make sure everyone makes it home each and every night."

To see the full list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the Fourth of July weekend, be sure to head to the MI Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive

