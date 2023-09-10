Germany wins Basketball World Cup for 1st time, holds off Serbia 83-77 for gold medal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — German basketball is having a great summer. Dirk Nowitzki went into the Hall of Fame, and now his homeland stands atop the men’s international basketball world. Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, Franz Wagner added 19 and Germany capped off an unbeaten run through the World Cup by holding off Serbia 83-77 in the final on Sunday night. It was Germany’s first World Cup title. Before now, its top showing in the event was a bronze at Indianapolis in 2002. Aleksa Avramovic scored 21 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 for Serbia, which lost the title game for the second time in the last three tournaments.